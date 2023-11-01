BWX: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $60.3…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $60.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 67 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $590 million in the period.

BWX expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.90 to $2.95 per share.

BWX shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year.

