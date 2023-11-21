Burlington Stores: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $48.6…

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $48.6 million.

The Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 75 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 99 cents per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.31 billion.

Burlington Stores expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.72 to $5.87 per share.

Burlington Stores shares have fallen 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 13% in the last 12 months.

