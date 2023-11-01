Builders FirstSource: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $451.5…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Builders FirstSource Inc. (BLDR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $451.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.59. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.24 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.05 per share.

The construction supply company posted revenue of $4.53 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.87 billion.

Builders FirstSource expects full-year revenue in the range of $16.8 billion to $17.1 billion.

Builders FirstSource shares have increased 67% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 76% in the last 12 months.

