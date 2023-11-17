Buckle: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Buckle Inc. (BKE) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $51.8 million.…

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Buckle Inc. (BKE) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $51.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kearney, Nebraska-based company said it had net income of $1.04.

The teen clothing retailer posted revenue of $303.5 million in the period.

Buckle shares have fallen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 10% in the last 12 months.

