Bsquare: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — BSquare Corp. (BSQR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its third…

Listen now to WTOP News

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — BSquare Corp. (BSQR) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents.

The software and engineering services provider posted revenue of $9.3 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at $1.87. A year ago, they were trading at $1.16.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSQR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSQR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.