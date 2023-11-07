BRP Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.6 million…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — BRP Group, Inc. (BRP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.6 million in its third quarter.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $306.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $305 million.

BRP Group shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.03, a fall of 20% in the last 12 months.

