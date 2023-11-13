Brooks: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.4…

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 13 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The supplier to semiconductor manufacturers posted revenue of $172.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $164 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $14.3 million, or 22 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $665.1 million.

Brooks expects full-year earnings in the range of 19 cents to 29 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $696 million to $718 million.

Brooks shares have dropped 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $47.84, a decrease of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

