Brookfield Renewable: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $24 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had net loss of 14 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The operator of hydroelectric and wind power generation facilities posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $623 million, also missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $712.5 million.

Brookfield Renewable shares have declined almost 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 20% in the last 12 months.

