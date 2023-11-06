Brookfield: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $494 million.…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $494 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The investment manager posted revenue of $893 million in the period.

Brookfield shares have climbed 10% since the beginning of the year.

