Broadridge Financial: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y. (AP) — Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $90.9 million.

The Lake Success, New York-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The technology outsourcing company posted revenue of $1.43 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.37 billion.

Broadridge Financial shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 14% in the last 12 months.

