Bristow Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Bristow Group Inc. (VTOL) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.3 million in its third quarter.
The Houston-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share.
The provider of helicopter transportation services posted revenue of $338.1 million in the period.
Bristow Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTOL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTOL
