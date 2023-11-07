Brink’s: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $45.7 million. The…

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.92 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period.

Brink’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.45 to $7.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.8 billion to $4.95 billion.

Brink’s shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.

