Brinker International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Brinker International Inc. (EAT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $7.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The operator of restaurant chains Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

Brinker International expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.35 to $3.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.27 billion to $4.35 billion.

