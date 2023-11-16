BrightView: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net…

BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — BrightView Holdings Inc. (BV) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $16.4 million.

The Blue Bell, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 19 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $743.7 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $748.7 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $7.7 million, or 12 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.82 billion.

BrightView expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.83 billion to $2.98 billion.

BrightView shares have risen 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 15% in the last 12 months.

