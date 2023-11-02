BrightSphere Investment Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $19.6 million. The…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $19.6 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 46 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 45 cents per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $107.3 million in the period.

BrightSphere Investment Group shares have dropped 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BSIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BSIG

