Brighthouse Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brighthouse Financial Inc. (BHF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $479 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $6.89. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.03 per share.

The annuity and life insurance company posted revenue of $1.17 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.09 billion, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.17 billion.

Brighthouse Financial shares have dropped slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $48.03, a decline of 15% in the last 12 months.

