Brightcove: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The internet video streaming service company posted revenue of $51 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Brightcove said it expects revenue in the range of $49 million to $51 million.

The company expects full-year results to range from a loss of 9 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $200 million to $205 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.84. A year ago, they were trading at $6.77.

