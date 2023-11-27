Bright Scholar: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FOSHAN, China (AP) — FOSHAN, China (AP) — Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Monday reported a loss of…

FOSHAN, China (AP) — FOSHAN, China (AP) — Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. (BEDU) on Monday reported a loss of $47.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Foshan, China-based company said it had a loss of $1.60 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The provider of international education to Chinese students posted revenue of $77.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $54.4 million, or $1.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $292.6 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $1.13. A year ago, they were trading at $2.71.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEDU

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.