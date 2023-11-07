Bright Health: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $633.9 million in…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $633.9 million in its third quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of $81.03 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $8.31 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $269.4 million in the period.

Bright Health shares have decreased 85% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 90% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BHG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BHG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.