BRF: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — BRF SA (BRFS) on Monday reported a loss of $79.3 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

SAO PAULO (AP) — SAO PAULO (AP) — BRF SA (BRFS) on Monday reported a loss of $79.3 million in its third quarter.

The Sao Paulo-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The chicken, beef and pork producer posted revenue of $2.83 billion in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.44. A year ago, they were trading at $2.15.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRFS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.