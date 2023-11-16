Brady: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brady Corp. (BRC) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $47.2 million. On a…

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 97 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1 per share.

The identification and security products maker posted revenue of $332 million in the period.

Brady expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.85 to $4.10 per share.

Brady shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 12% in the last 12 months.

