Bowman Consulting: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 34 cents per share.

The professional services firm posted revenue of $94.4 million in the period.

Bowman Consulting shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $28.91, a rise of 91% in the last 12 months.

