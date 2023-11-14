BowFlex: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — BowFlex Inc. (BFX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.5 million in…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — BowFlex Inc. (BFX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The fitness products company posted revenue of $48.7 million in the period.

BowFlex expects full-year revenue in the range of $215 million to $240 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 77 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.45.

