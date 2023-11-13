Boston Omaha: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Boston Omaha Corp. (BOC) on Monday reported a loss of $1.6 million…

Boston Omaha Corp. (BOC) on Monday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents.

The provider of real estate and business consulting services posted revenue of $24.5 million in the period.

Boston Omaha shares have declined 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 46% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOC

