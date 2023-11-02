Boot Barn: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (BOOT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $27.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, came to 91 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 88 cents per share.

The Western apparel and footwear retailer posted revenue of $374.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $378.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Boot Barn expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.67 to $1.79.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $522 million to $535 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Boot Barn expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.75 to $5 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.7 billion.

Boot Barn shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $69.32, a climb of 35% in the last 12 months.

