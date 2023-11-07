Boardwalk Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) on Tuesday reported a key measure…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $36 million, or 72 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $29.4 million, or 64 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns residential communities, based in Calgary, Alberta, posted revenue of $102.8 million in the period.

Boardwalk Real Estate expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $2.62 to $2.68 per share.

The company’s shares have increased 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $50.80, an increase of 40% in the last 12 months.

