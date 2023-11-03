Bloomin’ Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $44.5…

Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $44.5 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 45 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 44 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The owner of Outback Steakhouse and other casual dining spots posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Bloomin’ Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.80 to $2.90 per share.

Bloomin’ Brands shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed nearly 2% in the last 12 months.

