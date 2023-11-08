Bloom Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $169 million in its third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 15 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The developer of fuel cell systems posted revenue of $400.3 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $362.8 million.

Bloom Energy expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion.

Bloom Energy shares have dropped 48% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $10.03, a fall of 49% in the last 12 months.

