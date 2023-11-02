Block: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Block, Inc. (SQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $29 million in…

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Block, Inc. (SQ) on Thursday reported a loss of $29 million in its third quarter.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The mobile payments services provider posted revenue of $5.62 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.41 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SQ

