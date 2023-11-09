Blink Charging: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Thursday reported a loss of…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) on Thursday reported a loss of $112.7 million in its third quarter.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $1.74 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 46 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $43.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $29.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.46. A year ago, they were trading at $11.85.

