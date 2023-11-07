Blend Labs: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43.2 million…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) on Tuesday reported a loss of $43.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted for restructuring costs and stock option expense, were 9 cents per share.

The cloud-based platform for financial companies posted revenue of $40.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Blend Labs said it expects revenue in the range of $34.5 million to $40.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.48. A year ago, they were trading at $2.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLND

