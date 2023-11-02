BlackRock TCP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit…

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $12.8 million.

The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $54.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCPC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.