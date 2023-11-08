BlackRock Kelso: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp. (BKCC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $10.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp. (BKCC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $10.8 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 13 cents per share.

The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $21.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.57. A year ago, they were trading at $3.90.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKCC

