Black Hills: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Black Hills Corp. (BKH) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $45.4 million.

The Rapid City, South Dakota-based company said it had net income of 67 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $407.1 million in the period.

Black Hills shares have decreased 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $48.44, a decline of 26% in the last 12 months.

