Black Diamond Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $10.1 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share.

The work force housing and work space provider posted revenue of $87.6 million in the period.

Black Diamond Group shares have risen 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.02, a rise of 79% in the last 12 months.

