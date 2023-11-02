Live Radio
Black Diamond Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 2, 2023, 7:32 PM

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDIMF) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $10.1 million.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share.

The work force housing and work space provider posted revenue of $87.6 million in the period.

Black Diamond Group shares have risen 41% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.02, a rise of 79% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BDIMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BDIMF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

