BJ’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc. (BJ) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $130.5 million.

The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The wholesale membership warehouse operator posted revenue of $4.82 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.94 billion.

BJ’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.80 to $3.92 per share.

BJ’s shares have climbed 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.

