Biolase: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — Biolase Inc. (BIOL) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its third quarter.

The Lake Forest, California-based company said it had a loss of $3.89 per share.

The maker of dental laser systems posted revenue of $10.9 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $1.43. A year ago, they were trading at $141.

