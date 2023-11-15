Bio-Path: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — BELLAIRE, Texas (AP) — Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (BPTH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its third quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Bellaire, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents.
The company’s shares closed at 51 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.59.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BPTH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BPTH
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.