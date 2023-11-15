Billionaire George Soros’ 7 Top Stock Picks in 2023

George Soros is one of the most successful investors in history. His Soros Fund Management has a portfolio valued at…

George Soros is one of the most successful investors in history. His Soros Fund Management has a portfolio valued at about $7 billion, and Soros himself has an estimated net worth of $6.7 billion, according to Forbes, after donating more than $32 billion to philanthropic causes. Soros formerly managed the Quantum Fund, which generated an average annual return of 30% over a 30-year period from 1970 to 2000. Soros also famously made a $1 billion profit in a single day in 1992 by short selling the British pound.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Here are seven of the Soros Fund’s top stock holdings, according to its latest 13F filings:

Stock Portfolio weight Alphabet Inc. (ticker: GOOGL) 2.6% Abcam PLC (ABCM) 2% Novo Nordisk AS (NVO) 2% Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDK) 1.8% AerCap Holdings NV (AER) 1.7% CRH PLC (CRH) 1.6% Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 1.4%

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Google and YouTube parent company Alphabet may not be the high-growth stock it once was, but it is extremely profitable and reasonably valued at a forward earnings multiple of 20. Soros first invested in Alphabet back in the first quarter of 2017. Since that time, the stock has more than tripled in value and nearly doubled the return of the S&P 500. In the third quarter, Soros cut his Alphabet stake by selling 20,000 shares. The Soros Fund now holds about 1.4 million Alphabet shares worth about $184 million.

Portfolio weight: 2.6%

Abcam PLC (ABCM)

Abcam is a life science tools company that is known in its industry as the “Amazon of antibodies.” In August, the company announced a $5.7 billion buyout by Danaher Corp. (DHR). Soros took a 6.2 million-share stake in Abcam in the third quarter that’s now valued at $140 million, presumably as a risk arbitrage play. Both Soros and the market seem confident the deal will not fall through. Unfortunately, there appears to be little upside left for Abcam investors between the closing share price of $23.26 on Nov. 15 and the proposed buyout price of $24 per share.

Portfolio weight: 2%

Novo Nordisk AS (NVO)

Novo Nordisk is a Denmark-based pharmaceutical company that specializes in treatments for diabetes and obesity, among others. In August, Novo reported its weight loss drug Wegovy also reduces the risk of heart attack, stroke or heart-related death in patients with cardiovascular disease, news that sent the stock soaring. It’s likely no coincidence that Soros acquired a brand new stake in Novo Nordisk in the same quarter the Wegovy cardiovascular study results were released. The markets for obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease are massive and growing. The Soros Fund bought about 1.5 million shares of NVO stock worth about $138.7 million.

Portfolio weight: 2%

[Read: 5 of the Top Hedge Funds in 2023]

Liberty Broadband Corp. (LBRDK)

Liberty Broadband is a cable, broadband and mobile technology company and is the parent of Charter Communications. Soros first invested in Liberty Broadband in the second quarter of 2016, and he paid an average estimated price of around $57.45. The stock hasn’t exactly been a home run for Soros, but he has turned a sizable profit with shares closing at $84.58 on Nov. 15. His fund owns about 1.4 million shares of Liberty Broadband worth about $126.9 million, representing a roughly 0.8% stake in the company. Soros made no adjustment to his position in the third quarter.

Portfolio weight: 1.8%

AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

AerCap leases aircraft to airlines around the world. AerCap was a brand new position for Soros in the first quarter of 2023, and the billionaire investor purchased more than 1 million shares of AER stock in the third quarter. Soros’ fund now holds more than 1.8 million shares of AerCap stock worth about $116.4 million. AerCap may be Soros’ bet on a continuing rebound in global air traffic. The stock is attractively valued, trading at just 7.4 times forward earnings. AerCap also launched a new $500 million share buyback program in July that should help support the stock.

Portfolio weight: 1.7%

CRH PLC (CRH)

CRH is a diversified building materials company that produces products such as cement, aggregates, asphalt and ready-mix concrete. In September, the Irish company transitioned its primary stock listing from the London Stock Exchange to the New York Stock Exchange, a move which makes sense given North America represents about 75% of the company’s earnings. Since the move to the NYSE, Soros has accumulated a brand new stake of about 2 million shares of CRH stock worth approximately $113 million. Soros may see CRH as a major beneficiary of the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Portfolio weight: 1.6%

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Over the past three years, e-commerce and cloud services giant Amazon hasn’t delivered the type of returns long-term investors have come to expect. In fact, Amazon’s stock price is down about 10% since the beginning of 2021 as the company has dealt with slowing growth. Soros has only held Amazon shares since the fourth quarter of 2020. In the most recent quarter, Soros Fund Management sold 5,000 shares of AMZN stock, cutting its stake by less than 1%. As of the end of the quarter, Soros holds more than 764,000 shares of Amazon worth about $97.1 million.

Portfolio weight: 1.4%

More from U.S. News

Billionaire Ray Dalio’s 9 Top Stock and ETF Picks

7 Best Crowdfunding Platforms

8 of the Best Bank Stocks to Buy for 2023

Billionaire George Soros’ 7 Top Stock Picks in 2023 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 11/16/23: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.