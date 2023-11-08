BigCommerce: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.3 million…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 3 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $78 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $78.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, BigCommerce said it expects revenue in the range of $79.8 million to $83.8 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $305 million to $309 million.

BigCommerce shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

