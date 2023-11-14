Big Rock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $170,000…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Big Rock Brewery Inc. (BRBMF) on Tuesday reported a loss of $170,000 in its third quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The craft beer maker posted revenue of $8.6 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $1.17. A year ago, they were trading at $1.59.

