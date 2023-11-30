Big Lots: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Big Lots Inc. (BIG) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Big Lots Inc. (BIG) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $4.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 16 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $4.71 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

The company’s shares closed at $4.80. A year ago, they were trading at $19.22.

