Beyond Meat: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $70.5 million in its third quarter.

The El Segundo, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.09 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 83 cents per share.

The plant-based meat company posted revenue of $75.3 million in the period.

Beyond Meat shares have declined 46% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $6.62, a fall of 49% in the last 12 months.

