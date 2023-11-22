Best: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Best Inc. (BEST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.4 million in…

HANGZHOU, China (AP) — HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Best Inc. (BEST) on Wednesday reported a loss of $24.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hangzhou, China-based company said it had a loss of $1.30. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.21 per share.

The logistics company posted revenue of $305.2 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $2.52. A year ago, they were trading at $2.16.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEST

