Berry Petroleum: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Berry Petroleum Corp. (BRY) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $45.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The independent upstream energy company posted revenue of $118.8 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $174.1 million.

Berry Petroleum shares have climbed slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased almost 6% in the last 12 months.

