Berry Global: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $186 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.55 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.28 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The packaging company posted revenue of $3.09 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.17 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $609 million, or $4.95 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.66 billion.

Berry Global expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.35 to $7.85 per share.

Berry Global shares have risen slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 16% in the last 12 months.

