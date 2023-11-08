Benev Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Benev Capital Inc. (BEVFF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Benev Capital Inc. (BEVFF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $5.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 4 cents.

The royalty acquisition company posted revenue of $10.1 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.86. A year ago, they were trading at $2.24.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BEVFF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BEVFF

