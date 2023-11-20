BellRing Brands: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $46.1…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $46.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The nutritional supplements company posted revenue of $472.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $458.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $165.5 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.67 billion.

BellRing Brands expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.83 billion to $1.91 billion.

BellRing Brands shares have increased 77% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $45.44, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRBR

