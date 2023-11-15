Live Radio
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 15, 2023, 5:09 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Bellicum Pharmacueticals Inc. (BLCM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $763,000 in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 10 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.02.

