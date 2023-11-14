Bellerophon Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (BLPH) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.9 million…

On a per-share basis, the Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit 3 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.12.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BLPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BLPH

